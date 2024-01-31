Readdle’s PDF Expert and Spark Now Available for Apple Vision Pro

Ukrainian-founded tech company Readdle has just announced the integration of its PDF Expert and Spark apps into Apple’s Vision Pro via iPad.

The move reflects the company’s unique history, originating in 2007 with a document reader for the first iPhone. Readdle met Apple’s intrigue, leading to an invitation to develop for the 2008 App Store launch.

Fast forward to 2024, Readdle’s participation in the Apple Vision Pro launch underscores its dedication to stay ahead in Apple innovation, hinting at more products joining visionOS later this year.

PDF Expert for Apple Vision Pro

PDF Expert, the preferred PDF editor for Apple devices, now seamlessly integrates with visionOS, elevating productivity exclusively on iPad.

The integration offers effortless multitasking, allowing users to run PDF Expert alongside essential apps via Vision Pro’s split-screen function, streamlining workflows, and enhancing document navigation.

Spark Mail for Apple Vision Pro

Spark receives optimization for Apple Vision Pro, providing a spatial computing experience that transforms email interactions.

Users can now draft and edit emails in an immersive, interactive environment, offering enhanced individual productivity and team collaboration.

Apple has reportedly sold more than 200,000 units of its Vision Pro headset within just 10 days of its launch in the U.S. It’s unclear when Vision Pro will launch in Canada but reports claim it’s happening this year.