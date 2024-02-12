Over Half of Vision Pro Apps Are Paid Downloads

As pointed out by Appfigures (via TechCrunch), over half of Apple Vision Pro-only apps are paid downloads, a stark contrast to the broader iOS App Store where only 5% opt for this monetization model.

Furthermore, 35% of Vision-only apps don’t monetize through the App Store, and 13% offer subscriptions. The analysis covered all apps optimized for Vision Pro, including over 700 apps designed specifically for the device.

The average price for Vision Pro apps stands at $5.67, with most priced at $9.99 or below. If one were to purchase all paid apps, the total would still close to the device’s starting price of $3,499.

Developers embracing Vision Pro with unique experiences are favouring paid downloads. However, Apple’s recent removal of Vision Pro apps from the top charts complicates app discovery and tracking developer success.

Michael Sayman’s News Ticker app quickly rose to prominence, ranking among the top paid news apps. Similarly, Juno, a Vision-only YouTube client by Christian Selig, broke into the top 10 in the Photo & Video category.

The return to paid apps provides developers an alternative monetization method, diverging from the subscription-based model Apple has long promoted.

Apple’s focus on service revenue reflects a broader strategy to sustain revenue amidst fluctuating iPhone sales. However, consumers have faced challenges with the rise of subscription-based models, including misleading tactics by some developers.

The removal of Vision Pro apps from top charts raises questions about developer interest and the device’s revenue potential. How this decision impacts the app economy and consumer experience remains to be seen.