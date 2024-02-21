MLS 2024 Season Launches Today on Apple TV

The 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season launches today, February 21, marking the beginning of the league’s exclusive broadcast partnership with Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

The season opener features a match between the reigning Leagues Cup champions, Inter Miami CF, and Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium, airing at 8 p.m. ET. Pre-match festivities start at 6:30 p.m. ET with a 90-minute special edition of MLS Countdown/MLS La Previa, available only on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2024 represents the second of a landmark 10-year agreement between Apple and MLS, a partnership that has already seen record milestones and the high-profile signing of Lionel Messi in its first year. This 2024 start will be Messi’s first full season with Miami.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the 2024 season and build upon this game-changing partnership, which is bringing Major League Soccer to its largest global audience ever while showcasing the next-level athleticism and electric fandom of the league,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

The season’s opening week continues with 14 matches scheduled for Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25. A highlight of the weekend is the LA Galaxy hosting Inter Miami CF on February 25 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

In an exclusive offer, MLS Season Pass will broadcast the following Matchday 1 games for free:

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, February 24, at 4:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution on Saturday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal on Saturday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC on Sunday, February 25, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Apple says fans across over 100 countries can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV to access every MLS game of the 2024 season without blackouts, along with comprehensive coverage, exclusive content, and more.

MLS Season Pass is accessible in the Apple TV app on a variety of smart TVs, set top boxes, streaming devices, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and online at tv.apple.com.

Apple says it is enhancing the MLS viewing experience with features like watching games on Apple Vision Pro in an immersive environment, complete with Spatial Audio. Of course, only the U.S. has the Vision Pro right now.

The new MLS season is being celebrated by Apple, which includes a sports film on the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs in Apple Immersive Video, a curated list of soccer podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Lionel Messi’s exclusive playlist on Apple Music, and a Messi fan guide on the App Store.

As for MLS Season Pass pricing in Canada? It costs $19.99/month or $129/season. But Apple TV+ subscribers get a discount at $16.99/month or $99/season, savings of $36 and $30 per year, respectively. Are you going to be subscribing to MLS Season Pass?