Fido Offers $29 ‘Winback’ Plan to Public Mobile Switchers

With Telus-owned Public Mobile recently offering a $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan, many jumped on this promo as the latter was the first of the ‘Big 3’ to match Freedom Mobile’s identical offer.

The short-lived $34/50GB Canada-US plan also saw Fido customers jump ship to Public Mobile, and now some of them are being contacted by the Rogers-owned company to come back.

Fido’s latest “winback” offer is a $29/month plan with 50GB of 4G data, to go with the usual unlimited nationwide calling and international messaging. The $60 activation fee will be waived (credited on a second or third bill), according to a RFD users who received the offer. Some also said international calling was also an addition to sweeten the “winback” deal.

Public Mobile, after ending its $34/50GB Canada-US plan (there’s now a $39/60GB Canada-US plan instead), also announced its legacy rewards program is coming to and end, with all customers set to switch over to its new points system.