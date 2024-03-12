New Apple Square One ‘Coming Soon’, Exterior Walls Painted White

A new Apple Square One store is actually “coming soon” now, for real.

Back in June of 2023, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman told us Square One in Mississauga, Ontario, was set to relocate to a bigger location, by November.

Last October, we shared with you an image of the Square One Apple Store’s new location boarded up, covered in black paint. Building permits confirmed it was moving to the second floor of the mall, and the picture shared showed it was above the food court.

In December, we saw a better look at the building permit showing the new location on the second floor. We said at the time, when an Apple logo is painted on the outside, that’s when you know it will be opening soon.

Fast forward to Tuesday, can we can now see the outside of this location above the food court adorned with white paint on its walls—and an Apple logo. This was painted sometime this week. You can see the picture below taken by MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol today:

The caption on the wall reads, “Get ready. Great things are in store,” with “a brand-new Apple Store is coming soon.”

Similarly, the white walls also have the same Apple logo seen on the Square One website, which now says, “a brand-new Apple Store is coming soon,” spotted by Michael Steeber.

It’s always exciting to get an Apple Store, but it’s even better to get a bigger one, coming soon to the ‘sauga (is that what people say?).