Public Mobile Starts Giving Out 240GB Bonus Data for ‘Loyalty’

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile has started giving out up to 240GB of bonus data to select customers, as part of the company’s promise for axing its legacy rewards program.

iPhone in Canada readers let us know they were notified by text message this morning, with Public Mobile says they are here “delivering on our promise.”

The 240GB bonus data has been added to accounts and Public Mobile says it is a thank you for your “continued loyalty”. Now, this bonus data will expire, unlike previous Public Mobile freebies. This time, the bonus data will expire in 150 days, or about 5 months. The company concludes by saying thank you for choosing Public Mobile and “enjoy the extra data.”

Public Mobile announced earlier this month it was ending its legacy rewards program in May. Today’s 240GB bonus data being doled out to select customers is part of their way of saying “thank you” to customers that were part of the legacy rewards program, now being switched over to Public Points.

Customers haven’t been happy about the news. Hundreds of Public Mobile users have filed complaints with the CCTS over the change. The online Community thread on the matter has reached over 3,250 replies, with allegations of Public Mobile censoring some posts that were trying to share CCTS complaints or making personal attacks.

