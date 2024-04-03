Fido Offering $45/60GB Canada-US Plan in Quebec

Back in November, Roger-owned Fido launched a $45/50GB plan in Quebec, that included U.S. roaming.

Recently, the plan saw an upgrade with its data bucket increasing to 60GB. The plan includes talk, text and data usage within Canada and the U.S., at 4G LTE speeds.

According to Fido, the plan at $45 is after Automatic Payments Discount and is only available for new activations only and the $60 Setup Service Fee will apply.

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has this plan beat, as it still is offering a $40/75GB 5G Canada-US offering and more.

Other Fido plans in Quebec right now include:

$37.50/2GB

$29/20GB

$34/50GB

Outside of Quebec, we’re only seeing the $34/50GB plan available.

Yesterday, we first told you that Rogers will be ending its 3G network in the spring of 2025, and this change will likely affect other customers that use the network, including Fido and Chatr.