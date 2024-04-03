Koodo and Virgin Plus Remove $34/50GB Plans

Gary Ng
57 mins ago

The ‘Big 3’ telecoms continue to shift plans around at their flanker brands Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus.

Koodo and Virgin Plus no longer offer a $34/50GB plan, which has been a feeble attempt to match the ongoing $34/50GB 5G Canada-US offer from Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile.

Fido still has the $34/50GB plan and it’s the only one showing on their site (outside of Quebec) for a while, which is weird.

Here’s what’s showing on the Koodo, Virgin Plus and Fido websites right now:

Koodo

  • $40/10GB “Promotion”
  • $45/20GB
  • $50/30GB
  • $55/40GB
  • $60/50GB

Virgin Plus

  • $55/60GB 5G unlimited data
  • $40/10GB 4G
  • $45/20GB 4G
  • $50/40G 4G

Fido

  • 34/50GB 4G

Telus-owned Public Mobile still has a $34/50GB 5G plan, to go with $39/60GB 5G Canada-US and $50/100GB 5G Canada US plans, and $29/20GB (recently opened to existing customers) and $29/4GB 4G plans. There’s still outrage at Public Mobile for ending its legacy rewards program, a change kicking into effect next month.

It’s clear the best time to get a new plan with a flanker brand is during Black Friday. Rogers, Telus and Bell have yet to match Freedom Mobile’s permanent $34/50GB 5G Canada-US offer (we only saw Public Mobile temporarily offer it).

