Koodo and Virgin Plus Remove $34/50GB Plans

The ‘Big 3’ telecoms continue to shift plans around at their flanker brands Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus.

Koodo and Virgin Plus no longer offer a $34/50GB plan, which has been a feeble attempt to match the ongoing $34/50GB 5G Canada-US offer from Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile.

Fido still has the $34/50GB plan and it’s the only one showing on their site (outside of Quebec) for a while, which is weird.

Here’s what’s showing on the Koodo, Virgin Plus and Fido websites right now:

Koodo

$40/10GB “Promotion”

$45/20GB

$50/30GB

$55/40GB

$60/50GB

Virgin Plus

$55/60GB 5G unlimited data

$40/10GB 4G

$45/20GB 4G

$50/40G 4G

Fido

34/50GB 4G

Telus-owned Public Mobile still has a $34/50GB 5G plan, to go with $39/60GB 5G Canada-US and $50/100GB 5G Canada US plans, and $29/20GB (recently opened to existing customers) and $29/4GB 4G plans. There’s still outrage at Public Mobile for ending its legacy rewards program, a change kicking into effect next month.

It’s clear the best time to get a new plan with a flanker brand is during Black Friday. Rogers, Telus and Bell have yet to match Freedom Mobile’s permanent $34/50GB 5G Canada-US offer (we only saw Public Mobile temporarily offer it).