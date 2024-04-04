Apple’s Upcoming iPad Launch Has Reportedly Been Delayed

Apple’s upcoming new iPad release has reportedly been delayed, leaving potential customers waiting for nearly 18 months since the last update, according to MacRumors.

Speculations about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models have circulated for months, but release dates have been continuously postponed from March to April and now to May.

A recent report from DigiTimes citing Taiwanese suppliers indicates significant setbacks in the production of camera lenses for the anticipated new 2024 iPads.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple aims to launch the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in early May. Production has already commenced in Asia, but finishing touches on the iPadOS software and challenges with advanced OLED display manufacturing have contributed to the delays.

The upcoming products expected from Apple include two new iPad Pro models featuring the M3 chip, OLED displays, thinner enclosures, and possible MagSafe wireless charging.

Additionally, two new iPad Air models with the M2 chip are anticipated, including a 12.9-inch variant.

Accompanying the new iPads, Apple is speculated to unveil a refreshed Magic Keyboard with design enhancements and a new Apple Pencil with innovative features such as a potential ‘squeeze’ gesture.