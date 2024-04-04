Freedom Mobile Opens New Headquarters in Toronto

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Freedom mobile headquarters toronto 1

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has opened up new headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.

The new office was officially announced on the one-year anniversary of Quebecor acquiring Freedom Mobile from Shaw, as part of the latter’s merger with Rogers.

“Exactly one year after our acquisition for @FreedomMobile, this morning we inaugurated our brand new headquarters in Toronto at 88 Queens Quay,” announced Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau on Wednesday.

“We will continue to break new ground in Canada for the benefit of consumers. Just watch us!”, “ said Péladeau on X, while also sharing pictures of the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Freedom mobile headquarters toronto 2

The headquarters are adorned with inspirational quotes, including one from Péladeau’s father, who founded Quebecor in 1965. “Business is like sports. Talent isn’t everything: you also need desire and the will to win,” says the quote.

“A nod to my father in the offices of @FreedomMobile’s new headquarters in Toronto,” shared Péladeau yesterday. The new HQ is located at 88 Queens Quay in downtown Toronto.

Freedom Mobile has definitely helped lower wireless pricing in Canada, putting some heat on Rogers, Telus and Bell. For starters, the company’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan remains unmatched by the ‘Big 3’ (only Telus’ Public Mobile matched it temporarily).

