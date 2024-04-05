Apple’s New 2024 iPad Models Spotted on BIS Certification

As reported by MySmartPrice, two new iPads with model numbers A2898 and A2899 have just surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, possibly corresponding to Apple’s new 2024 iPads.

It remains unclear whether these model numbers correspond to the upcoming iPad Air or iPad Pro models, adding further mystery to Apple’s product lineup. Rumours suggest that Apple is gearing up to unveil four iPad models, including successors to the iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch).

In addition to the anticipated iPad Pro refresh, Apple is expected to introduce the iPad Air 10.9-inch and a novel 12.9-inch iPad Air. These new models are anticipated to feature Apple’s proprietary M3 chipset, ensuring enhanced performance and efficiency.

Rumours also suggest Apple’s inclination towards OLED display panels for the iPad Pro lineup, following the utilization of microLED displays in the 2022 iPad Pro (12.9-inch) model.

Additionally, speculations hint at a sleeker design for the iPad Pro models, accompanied by a revamped camera setup.

Furthermore, whispers within the tech community suggest the possibility of Apple unveiling a new Magic Keyboard and an updated Apple Pencil alongside the iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 lineups.