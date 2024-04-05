Public Mobile’s Canada-US Promo Plans are Ending Next Week

Telus-owned Public Mobile has updated its website on Friday to indicate an end date for its Canada-US talk, text and data promo plans.

These Canada-US plans were in response to ongoing plans introduced by Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile. We already saw Public Mobile remove the U.S. portion of its $34/50GB plan (that matched Freedom temporarily) and also the elimination of the $40/75GB Canada-US plan (also a Freedom Mobile plan).

Now, Public Mobile has indicated its existing $39/60GB and $50/100GB Canada-US 5G plans will come to an end on April 9, 2024.

Other promo plans ending on April 9 as well are the $29/20GB and $24/4GB 4G LTE plans.

The $34/50GB 5G plan is listed as a promotion but doesn’t have an end date. The $50/100GB Canada plan on a 90-day subscription remains.

Recently, some Public Mobile customers have filed numerous CCTS complaints over the announced ending of the company’s legacy rewards program, taking place in May (all old users will be forced to join the new Public Points program). A Community forums post on the matter has topped 4,000 replies as of writing (there have been allegations of Public Mobile deleting posts).

After April 9, we’ll have to wait and see if any new Canada-US plans will be introduced by Public Mobile or not.