Public Mobile’s Canada-US Promo Plans are Ending Next Week

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile has updated its website on Friday to indicate an end date for its Canada-US talk, text and data promo plans.

These Canada-US plans were in response to ongoing plans introduced by Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile. We already saw Public Mobile remove the U.S. portion of its $34/50GB plan (that matched Freedom temporarily) and also the elimination of the $40/75GB Canada-US plan (also a Freedom Mobile plan).

Now, Public Mobile has indicated its existing $39/60GB and $50/100GB Canada-US 5G plans will come to an end on April 9, 2024.

Other promo plans ending on April 9 as well are the $29/20GB and $24/4GB 4G LTE plans.

The $34/50GB 5G plan is listed as a promotion but doesn’t have an end date. The $50/100GB Canada plan on a 90-day subscription remains.

Recently, some Public Mobile customers have filed numerous CCTS complaints over the announced ending of the company’s legacy rewards program, taking place in May (all old users will be forced to join the new Public Points program). A Community forums post on the matter has topped 4,000 replies as of writing (there have been allegations of Public Mobile deleting posts).

After April 9, we’ll have to wait and see if any new Canada-US plans will be introduced by Public Mobile or not.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Koodo and Virgin Plus Remove $34/50GB Plans

The ‘Big 3’ telecoms continue to shift plans around at their flanker brands Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus. Koodo and Virgin Plus no longer offer a $34/50GB plan, which has been a feeble attempt to match the ongoing $34/50GB 5G Canada-US offer from Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile. Fido still has the $34/50GB plan and it’s the...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

CCTS Rejecting Public Mobile Responses to Rewards Complaints

Telus-owned Public Mobile recently announced its legacy rewards program is ending in May, with a switch coming to move customers to its newer Public Points program. Many customers who favoured the old rewards program were upset at this change, as it they felt it violated the original Public Mobile promise of keeping it around as...
John Quintet
5 days ago