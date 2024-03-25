Public Mobile Opens $29/20GB Plan to All, Axes $40/75GB CAN-US

Telus-owned Public Mobile continues to tweak its plans for new and existing customers, with the latest change coming to its $29/20GB 4G LTE offering.

Last month, we told you the $29/20GB 4G LTE plan expanded outside Quebec for the first time, made available to new customers across Canada. But the problem was this plan was unavailable to existing customers.

Well, that has now changed. Public Mobile says this $29/20GB plan is now available to new and existing customers, as of today. The plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and international messaging, to go with the usual extras like call display, voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding and conference calling.

Another change made late last week was the removal of the $40/75GB Canada-US 5G plan. This plan was introduced to match Freedom Mobile’s exact offering, but is no longer available. The $50/100GB Canada-US 5G plan still remains. The $34/50GB plan remains but doesn’t have the U.S. roaming portion.

Here are the plans available from Public Mobile as of writing:

$34/50GB 5G

$39/60GB 5G Canada-US

$50/100GB 5G Canada-US

$55/100GB 5G ($50 on 90-day)

$29/20GB 4G

$24/4GB 4G

$25/1GB 3G

$15/250MB 3G

Changing the $29/20GB 4G LTE plan for existing customers was likely made due to the ongoing outrage at Public Mobile for ending its legacy rewards plan. The Community Forums thread on the topic has reached 3,400 replies, with numerous customers filing complaints with the CCTS and threatening to leave the company after the forced migration happens in May.