Public Mobile Opens $29/20GB Plan to All, Axes $40/75GB CAN-US

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Public mobile 2024 hero

Telus-owned Public Mobile continues to tweak its plans for new and existing customers, with the latest change coming to its $29/20GB 4G LTE offering.

Last month, we told you the $29/20GB 4G LTE plan expanded outside Quebec for the first time, made available to new customers across Canada. But the problem was this plan was unavailable to existing customers.

Well, that has now changed. Public Mobile says this $29/20GB plan is now available to new and existing customers, as of today. The plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and international messaging, to go with the usual extras like call display, voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding and conference calling.

Another change made late last week was the removal of the $40/75GB Canada-US 5G plan. This plan was introduced to match Freedom Mobile’s exact offering, but is no longer available. The $50/100GB Canada-US 5G plan still remains. The $34/50GB plan remains but doesn’t have the U.S. roaming portion.

Here are the plans available from Public Mobile as of writing:

  • $34/50GB 5G
  • $39/60GB 5G Canada-US
  • $50/100GB 5G Canada-US
  • $55/100GB 5G ($50 on 90-day)
  • $29/20GB 4G
  • $24/4GB 4G
  • $25/1GB 3G
  • $15/250MB 3G

Changing the $29/20GB 4G LTE plan for existing customers was likely made due to the ongoing outrage at Public Mobile for ending its legacy rewards plan. The Community Forums thread on the topic has reached 3,400 replies, with numerous customers filing complaints with the CCTS and threatening to leave the company after the forced migration happens in May.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Public Mobile Starts Giving Out 240GB Bonus Data for ‘Loyalty’

Telus-owned Public Mobile has started giving out up to 240GB of bonus data to select customers, as part of the company’s promise for axing its legacy rewards program. iPhone in Canada readers let us know they were notified by text message this morning, with Public Mobile says they are here “delivering on our promise." The...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Koodo Internet Expands to Four More Provinces, Plans Tweaked

Koodo has announced its Internet offering has expanded to more Canadian communities as of Wednesday. The service is now available in Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, confirmed a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada. Koodo Internet in these areas now join Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island. Koodo home internet is...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Public Mobile’s App is Finally Easier to Use in Latest Update

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, has updated its mobile app to make it easier to use for all customers, finally. The Public Mobile app on iOS and Android is essentially a web wrapper for the company’s website, but the latest update looks to have debuted a better design and improved functionality, “for a better user...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago