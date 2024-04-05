X Launches Grok AI Chatbot for Premium Subscribers

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has launched its Grok AI chatbot for Premium subscribers, after announcing last week it would expand to more users beyond Premium+.

Previously, Grok was only available for the more expensive Premium+ subscription, but now it’s available for Premium, we can confirm on Friday.

If you’re a Premium X subscriber, clicking on the “Grok” tab on the sidebar will launch the AI chatbot, which is able to leverage real-time posts on X.

“This is an early version of Grok. It may confidently provide factually incorrect information, missummarize, or miss some context. We encourage you to independently verify any information,” says the disclaimer.

Any user inputs and results will be used for training and fine-tuning Grok, which comes from Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI. Users are told to not share any sensitive information in their questions to Grok; you can opt-out of this of course.

One of the best uses of Grok is to ask the AI chatbot for the top news stories of the day based on posts on X. You can then get some quick highlights. You can also fine-tune your request to any country such as Canada. There is are two modes for Grok right now: Regular Mode and Fun Mode. Regular is serious, Fun gives you some lighter answers.

Also, X has now leveraged Grok AI to give real-time customized news for all users when they tap the Search button in the sidebar.

Overall, this move to include Grok for Premium gives more value to subscribers of the latter, aside from just getting that blue checkmark. You basically have an AI chatbot that can provide some answers based on what’s happening on X in real-time, an advantage over OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, for example.

How to access Grok on the X app on iPhone? You need to tap Premium on the sidebar, then tap ‘Grok’.

X Premium costs $10/month and $105/year, while Premium+ costs $20/month in Canada or $210/year (prices for paying via the web).