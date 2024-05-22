Starlink Video Experience Catching Up to Rogers, Telus, Bell: Study

The latest Fixed Broadband Experience report for Canada for May 2024, published today by Opensignal, highlights the best internet providers and experiences in the nation.

Following its acquisition of Shaw, Rogers is now recognized for offering the best overall experience more frequently than any other provider in the report. Rogers secures three national wins for Consistent Quality, Download Speed, and Video Experience, and achieves 21 regional victories.

Bell stands out with its fibre network, winning all five national awards in Fibre Experience. Bell’s Pure Fibre Internet leads with significant margins in all three speed categories compared to Rogers and Telus.

EastLink users enjoy the most consistent experience in Alberta, Atlantic Provinces, and Ontario. EastLink remains unbeaten in Consistent Quality across these regions, recording outright wins in Alberta and Ontario against fibre offerings.

Rogers also excels in Consistent Quality in British Columbia and Manitoba. Additionally, in Saskatchewan, Rogers ties with SaskTel’s fibre product infiNET.

You can see the winners of the ‘Overall Experience’ below, with Rogers and Bell taking home top awards. Telus did not win any awards, while SpaceX’s Starlink is listed amongst the ‘Big 3’, which is a considerable feat considering it’s based on a low-Earth orbit internet satellite constellation.

Beyond the typical wins for our incumbent telcos when it comes to download speeds and other categories, the Video Experience results showed some surprising data for SpaceX’s Starlink. The score out of 100 was led by Rogers at 76.2, followed by Bell at 75.8 then Telus at 75.4. Starlink trailed close behind with a score of 73.8, which is impressive considering satellites are 500 km up in space.

Opensignal says its adaptive video experience measures the quality of video streamed to mobile devices by evaluating real-world video streams over an operator’s network. These include the time to start playing the video, the quality of the video, the time spent playing each resolution, and the time spent re-buffering. The videos tested are streamed from major global video content providers and dynamically adjust resolutions ranging from 144p to 2160p (4K/UHD) based on network conditions, available bandwidth, and device performance.

As for SpaceX’s internet solution? Opensignal says, “Despite its cost, Starlink has become an important provider in Canada, particularly in rural and remote areas that lack access to traditional fixed broadband.” To date, there are over 6,000 active Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit and counting by the week.