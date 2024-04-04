Rogers Recaps Shaw Merger Anniversary: ‘We Increased Competition’

The completed Rogers-Shaw merger took place exactly one year ago on April 3, and yesterday the telecom giant recapped the anniversary, sharing some milestones.

“As two Canadian companies, we’ve proudly come together to invest in our economy and networks, and deliver more global innovation and more affordable services for Western Canadians,” said Rogers.

The company then summarized what it has accomplished in one year:

Expanded 5G to over 150 communities and new coverage spanning 20,000 square kilometres

Expanded high-speed internet to over 90,000 more homes;

“Seamlessly” moved Shaw Mobile customers to Rogers 5G

“We increased competition and choice by introducing bundled internet and mobile phone plans in the West. In the past year alone, wireless prices in Canada have come down 26% while other goods and services have gone up with inflation,” touted Rogers.

Rogers says they are investing in digital infrastructure and has contributed “billions in GDP across the West and helped create new jobs.”

Both Rogers and Shaw have invested over $100 million in Canadian charities, “continuing a proud legacy.” Rogers concluded by saying, “and we’re just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

Beyond the Rogers press release, the company also did the following in the past year, according to our reporting:

When iPhone in Canada first reported the Rogers wireless price increases in January, politician decried the price hikes. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said they “go against” government plans for affordability, while numerous MPs demanded answers on the increases, which happened after the Rogers-Shaw merger, despite promises of lower pricing and increased competition.

What’s your Rogers or Shaw bill been like one year after the merger?