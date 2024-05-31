Apple Vision Pro Canada Launch Might Be in July: Report

The international release of Apple’s Vision Pro headset is said to be happening in July, according to sources speaking with MacRumors.

This seemingly corroborates a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman from earlier this month, that said Canada, the UK, and Singapore would join Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and China in getting Vision Pro this year.

MacRumors says some UK Apple Stores have received large shipments, said to be couches designated for Apple Vision Pro demo areas, while store visuals are supposed pegged for a July update, sometime in the latter half of the month.

Apple’s WWDC kicks off on June 10 and we may hear the company announce an international expansion for Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 USD. The price for Vision Pro in Canada would likely top $5,000 after taxes and exchange rates. Time to open your wallet, folks.