Bell iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders Launch September 9

Bell iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 pre-orders are set to take place on Friday, September 9, 2022. This is the same day Apple.ca launches pre-orders of the newest iPhone 14 lineup.
The wireless carrier’s website states you can pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro this Friday. Customers can submit their email to “be one of the first to get the latest iPhone updates and offers you don’t want to miss.”
Bell’s pricing last year for the iPhone 13 Pro 256GB on the Device Return Option, was showing at $1,585, a $46 markup versus Apple.ca. There’s a chance we’ll see similar markups for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
As for Bell’s flanker brand Virgin Plus, as of writing it does not have any mentions of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders on its website. It’s likely an update will show up in the next day or so.
Rogers/Fido iPhone 14 and Telus/Koodo iPhone 14 pre-orders are also set for this Friday, September 9.
Click here to check out iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pricing in Canada.
