You Can Now Buy Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro and M2 Mac mini in Canada

Gary Ng
32 mins ago

m2 macbook pro mac mini

Apple has launched sales of its new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max, its most powerful Apple Silicon to date, along with the refreshed Mac mini with M2, plus M2 Pro for the first time. These new Macs were announced last week.

“The new MacBook Pro and Mac mini are available today! These supercharged machines will push the boundaries of productivity, creativity, and efficiency thanks to M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, our next generation of Apple silicon,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday morning.

Pricing starts from $2,599 CAD for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and $3,199 CAD for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The M2 Mac mini starts from $799 (a $100 price drop compared to before).

You can read a roundup of early reviews of these new Macs here and here.

Click here to see full pricing for these new M2 MacBook Pros and M2 Mac mini. You can find these new Macs at Apple Stores today and at retail partners as well.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/Max Reviews Roundup [VIDEOS]

Last week Apple announced new M2 MacBook Pro upgrades for its 14 and 16-inch laptops and now the first ‘reviews’ from media with early access have hit the web. Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are the newest and most powerful releases of Apple Silicon to date, so let’s see how they fare […]
Gary Ng
24 hours ago

Apple Launches HomePod 2nd-Gen with Room Sensing

[caption id="attachment_388852" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple today announced the second-generation HomePod with an S7 chip and "breakthrough" sound, all in the same iconic design. The new model succeeds Apple's original Siri-based smart speaker from 2017. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support...
Nehal Malik
6 days ago