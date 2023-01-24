You Can Now Buy Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro and M2 Mac mini in Canada

Apple has launched sales of its new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max, its most powerful Apple Silicon to date, along with the refreshed Mac mini with M2, plus M2 Pro for the first time. These new Macs were announced last week.

“The new MacBook Pro and Mac mini are available today! These supercharged machines will push the boundaries of productivity, creativity, and efficiency thanks to M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, our next generation of Apple silicon,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday morning.

Pricing starts from $2,599 CAD for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and $3,199 CAD for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The M2 Mac mini starts from $799 (a $100 price drop compared to before).

Click here to see full pricing for these new M2 MacBook Pros and M2 Mac mini. You can find these new Macs at Apple Stores today and at retail partners as well.