Apple Expanding Emergency SOS via Satellite to More Countries This Month

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Ios 16 iphone 14 pro settings emergency sos emergency sos via satellite demo mode

Today Apple made some spring announcements, debuting a new yellow colour for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, while also launching four new colours for its Silicone Cases with MagSafe for the entire iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Apple also said on Tuesday it would expand its Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite services to more countries this month.

Emergency SOS via satellite works exclusively on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, allowing you to text emergency services when you aren’t in areas of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. This works by aiming your iPhone towards the sky to connect to a satellite to text for help. The service has already saved stranded travellers many times.

The system originally launched in Canada and the U.S., but later added France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K.; Apple says it will expand to Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal later this month.

Any new iPhone 14 series smartphone will get two free years of service from the time of activation.

