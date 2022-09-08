Apple Slashes iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pricing in Canada

After announcing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones today at its September special event, Apple quietly dropped the price of last year’s iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 in Canada, which is still offered by the company.

Entry storage options of 128GB see a $100 CAD price drop, while higher capacities of 256GB and 512GB drop by $90 CAD for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, respectively.

Check out the new pricing below for Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Green and (PRODUCT)RED:

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

So this means Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup now starts at $849 in Canada.

It’s no surprise that the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 saw a price drop.

Last year, when Apple announced its iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 also dropped in price, but by $180 CAD across the board. Prices for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 today are cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 when the latter saw its price drop. Not bad, considering global inflation, chip shortages and supply chain headwinds affecting everybody today.

Click here to shop for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 on Apple.ca.