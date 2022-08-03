iPhone 14 Rumours: Colours, Storage, Charging and More

Ahead of Apple’s expected fall iPhone launch, iPhone 14 rumours are going out of control as expected, as leakers toss their predictions against a wall to see what ‘sticks’.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup will feature a new Purple colour option, the same storage configurations as last year’s iPhone 13, and (slightly) faster 30W charging — reports 9to5Mac.

The information comes from Twitter user @Jioriku, who last year accurately predicted Apple’s ‘Use Face ID With a Mask’ feature.

Quick dump of the current iPhone 14 knowledge I've got that I can share. Please note that this is a lot of confirmations more than new stuff. Also, sing a new system to rate how much weight I'd put behind leaks! Look for a 🚀and note that 5/5 is 100% in my book. Ok, here we go! — McGuire Wood 🔜 Lost Lands 2022 (@Jioriku) August 3, 2022

Apple’s new Purple colourway will supposedly replace Pink on the iPhone 14, and Sierra Blue on the iPhone 14 Pro. Here’s what the colour options will look like for this year’s iPhone lineup:

iPhone 14

Green

Purple

Blue

Black

White

Red

iPhone 14 Pro

Green

Purple

Silver

Gold

Graphite

Most of what the leaker had to share corroborated reports the rumour mill has already churned out. This included confirmation of a processor upgrade to Apple’s A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 Pro series, as well as an Always-On Display mode, references to which were found in the latest Xcode 14 beta.

“AOD will only follow the lock screen widgets and have no way to make them different. They’re going for continuity here so the complications are a mirror of the lock screen,” the leaker said in a tweet.

@Jioriku added that all of this year’s iPhones will sport the same build materials as last year, although Apple tested a titanium chassis for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will feature stronger MagSafe magnets, however. The coils will also have proper support for reverse wireless charging, but the feature won’t be available at launch.

Apple will also debut a new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 14 that will be larger (and heavier), than its predecessor, according to the leaker.

Finally, Apple will up charging speeds on this year’s iPhones to 30W to go along with the larger batteries for most of the lineup. In comparison, the iPhone 13 family topped out at 27W charging. The iPhone 14 will support wired charging up to 30W, with speeds tapering down to 25-27W for the latter part of each charge cycle.

All that said, Apple’s biggest change to the iPhone this year will arguably be to the lineup itself, which will reportedly see the “mini” model discontinued and replaced with a larger-screened version of the base iPhone 14.

What are you most excited about with Apple’s coming range of iPhones? Let us know in the comments below.