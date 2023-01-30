Netflix Brings ‘Kids Mystery Box’ to Android Devices

Netflix has just confirmed that its Kids Mystery Box feature is now available on Android devices for all members worldwide.

For those who aren’t familiar, the feature provides a “fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films”.

The feature basically picks a random show or movie for kids to watch. Kids, parents, and caregivers can enjoy this feature by following these three simple steps:

Log in to a kids profile. Find the kids ‘Favorites Row’ at the top of the homepage. Hover over the sparkly ‘mystery box’ to discover a title that is ‘new for you’! And voila, it’s showtime.

Netflix introduced the Kids Mystery Box last year on smart TVs in Canada, and now, it is expanding the feature to Android devices as well.

The streaming giant has also recently updated its iOS app, introducing a new billboard layout, card transitions, animation for profile screens, and more.

To find out what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February, visit this link.