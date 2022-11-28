Oceanic+ App Launches for Apple Watch Ultra in Canada

Apple today announced the launch of the Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra, which turns Apple’s highest-end, most rugged watch into “a fully capable, easy-to-use dive computer.”

Oceanic+ enables recreational scuba divers to take the watch they wear every day to previously unreachable depths — up to 40 meters, or 130 feet, to be exact — with the all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors on Apple Watch Ultra.

Oceanic+ for Apple Watch Ultra, combined with the companion app for iPhone, offers timely information to divers and provides all of the key features of an advanced dive computer, including a comprehensive dive-planning and post-dive experience.

The app was designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple. “At Huish Outdoors, our purpose is fueling the human spirit for adventure,” said Mike Huish, the company’s CEO.

“Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is one of the biggest innovations to hit the dive industry in a long time. We’re creating an accessible, shareable, better diving experience for everybody.”

Andrea Silvestri, vice president of product development and design at Huish Outdoors, led the development of Oceanic+. He designed his first dive computer back in 1998.

“From Apple Watch Ultra’s large, bright Retina display and dual-core S8 SiP, to its compact size, to the Digital Crown and dedicated Action button, and even the haptics, which are designed so well and are so noticeable in the water, there’s never been anything like this in scuba diving before now,” Silvestri said.

For alerts, the Oceanic+ app uses Apple Watch Ultra’s haptic feedback, which Apple said can even be felt through a 7mm thick wetsuit.

Oceanic+ also offers several complications for the Apple Watch Ultra that bring important information and tools to users at a glance, including no-fly time, surface time, quick access to the dive planner, dive settings, current elevation, maximum elevation allowed, and a quick access button back into the app.

The app also makes it possible for divers to share stats and experiences from their dives with others, right from the app.

Oceanic+ is compatible with Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 9.1. It also requires an iPhone 8 or later, or iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later, running iOS 16.1.

The basic Oceanic+ plan is free. It comes with many common dive functions, including depth and time, and also allows users to log their most recent dives.

More advanced features like decompression tracking, tissue loading, the location planner, and an unlimited logbook capacity for the app are only available with a paid subscription that costs $12.99 per month (or $103.99 per year). Family Sharing is also available for the Oceanic+ app at $159.99 per year, with access for up to five people.