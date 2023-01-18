What You Need to Know: Apple M2 Pro/Max for MacBook Pro, M2 Mac mini [PICS]
Apple today unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max next-generation Apple Silicon chips for its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, plus the M2 and M2 Pro for the Mac mini.
Here are some slides from Apple’s 19-minute keynote today that was uploaded to its YouTube channel, which tells you everything you need to know about today’s announcements.
The M2 chip is not new but Apple gave a summary of M2 for the Mac mini anyways:
- Up to 24GB LPDDR5 memory
- High-performance media engine
- 40% faster Neural Engine
- Up to 15.8 trillion operations per second; 16-core Neural Engine
- Second-generation 5nm technology
- 8-core CPU
- Up to 10-core GPU
- ProRes encode and decode
- 6K external display support
- 18% faster CPU
- 35% faster GPU
- Over 20 billion transistors
- Industry-leading performance per watt
- 50% more memory bandwidth
- 100GB/s memory bandwidth
M2 Mac mini also has the following highlights according to Apple:
- Wi-Fi 6E
- 10Gb Ethernet option
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Hardware-accelerated ProRes encode and decode
- Supports up to 3 displays
- M2 or M2 Pro options
- Up to 8K display with HDMI
- Up to 32GB unified memory
- Up to 8TB storage
- M2 model up to 5x faster than best-selling Windows desktop
- M2 Pro model up to 14x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac mini
M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro advantages:
- Photoshop image processing is 40% faster than M1 Pro
- Photoshop image processing is 80% faster than Intel Core i9
M2 Pro in the MacBook Pro 16-inch when it comes to code compiling in Xcode:
- 25% faster than M1 Pro
- 2.5x faster than the Intel Core i9
Here, we can see how the M2 Max compares in size to the M2 and M1 Max:
M2 Max has the following highlights according to Apple:
- Thunderbolt 4
- Up to 20% faster CPU
- Up to 30% faster GPU
- Industry-leading performance per watt
- Up to 96GB LPDDR5
- Over 67 billion transistors (10 billion more than M1 Max)
- 12-core CPU
- Up to 38-core GPU
- 16-core Neural Engine; 15.8 trillion ops/s
- 40% faster Neural Engine
- 400GB/s memory bandwidth
- High-performance media engine with ProRes
- Second-generation 5nm technology
The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro feature the following:
- HDMI
- Thunderbolt 4
- SDXC
- Up to 22 hours battery life
- Liquid Retina display XDR
- Studio-quality mics
- Up to 6x faster effects rendering than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro
- M2 Pro or M2 Max options
- Up to 2x faster code compiling than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro
- Up to 96GB unified memory
- Up to 8TB storage
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Supports up to four external displays
- Up to 8K display with HDMI
- ProRes encode and decode
For M2 Pro, M2 Max and M2 Mac mini Canadian pricing, check out the links below:
You can click here to order your new M2 MacBook Pro or Mac mini today, with delivery set for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.