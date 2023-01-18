What You Need to Know: Apple M2 Pro/Max for MacBook Pro, M2 Mac mini [PICS]

Apple today unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max next-generation Apple Silicon chips for its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, plus the M2 and M2 Pro for the Mac mini.

Here are some slides from Apple’s 19-minute keynote today that was uploaded to its YouTube channel, which tells you everything you need to know about today’s announcements.

The M2 chip is not new but Apple gave a summary of M2 for the Mac mini anyways:

Up to 24GB LPDDR5 memory

High-performance media engine

40% faster Neural Engine

Up to 15.8 trillion operations per second; 16-core Neural Engine

Second-generation 5nm technology

8-core CPU

Up to 10-core GPU

ProRes encode and decode

6K external display support

18% faster CPU

35% faster GPU

Over 20 billion transistors

Industry-leading performance per watt

50% more memory bandwidth

100GB/s memory bandwidth

M2 Mac mini also has the following highlights according to Apple:

Wi-Fi 6E

10Gb Ethernet option

Bluetooth 5.3

Hardware-accelerated ProRes encode and decode

Supports up to 3 displays

M2 or M2 Pro options

Up to 8K display with HDMI

Up to 32GB unified memory

Up to 8TB storage

M2 model up to 5x faster than best-selling Windows desktop

M2 Pro model up to 14x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac mini

M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro advantages:

Photoshop image processing is 40% faster than M1 Pro

Photoshop image processing is 80% faster than Intel Core i9

M2 Pro in the MacBook Pro 16-inch when it comes to code compiling in Xcode:

25% faster than M1 Pro

2.5x faster than the Intel Core i9

Here, we can see how the M2 Max compares in size to the M2 and M1 Max:

M2 Max has the following highlights according to Apple:

Thunderbolt 4

Up to 20% faster CPU

Up to 30% faster GPU

Industry-leading performance per watt

Up to 96GB LPDDR5

Over 67 billion transistors (10 billion more than M1 Max)

12-core CPU

Up to 38-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine; 15.8 trillion ops/s

40% faster Neural Engine

400GB/s memory bandwidth

High-performance media engine with ProRes

Second-generation 5nm technology

The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro feature the following:

HDMI

Thunderbolt 4

SDXC

Up to 22 hours battery life

Liquid Retina display XDR

Studio-quality mics

Up to 6x faster effects rendering than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro

M2 Pro or M2 Max options

Up to 2x faster code compiling than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro

Up to 96GB unified memory

Up to 8TB storage

Wi-Fi 6E

Supports up to four external displays

Up to 8K display with HDMI

ProRes encode and decode

For M2 Pro, M2 Max and M2 Mac mini Canadian pricing, check out the links below:

delivery set for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.