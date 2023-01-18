What You Need to Know: Apple M2 Pro/Max for MacBook Pro, M2 Mac mini [PICS]

Gary Ng
8 seconds ago

Apple today unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max next-generation Apple Silicon chips for its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, plus the M2 and M2 Pro for the Mac mini.

Here are some slides from Apple’s 19-minute keynote today that was uploaded to its YouTube channel, which tells you everything you need to know about today’s announcements.

The M2 chip is not new but Apple gave a summary of M2 for the Mac mini anyways:

  • Up to 24GB LPDDR5 memory
  • High-performance media engine
  • 40% faster Neural Engine
  • Up to 15.8 trillion operations per second; 16-core Neural Engine
  • Second-generation 5nm technology
  • 8-core CPU
  • Up to 10-core GPU
  • ProRes encode and decode
  • 6K external display support
  • 18% faster CPU
  • 35% faster GPU
  • Over 20 billion transistors
  • Industry-leading performance per watt
  • 50% more memory bandwidth
  • 100GB/s memory bandwidth

m2 apple silicon

M2 Mac mini also has the following highlights according to Apple:

  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • 10Gb Ethernet option
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Hardware-accelerated ProRes encode and decode
  • Supports up to 3 displays
  • M2 or M2 Pro options
  • Up to 8K display with HDMI
  • Up to 32GB unified memory
  • Up to 8TB storage
  • M2 model up to 5x faster than best-selling Windows desktop
  • M2 Pro model up to 14x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac mini

m2 mac mini hero

M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro advantages:

  • Photoshop image processing is 40% faster than M1 Pro
  • Photoshop image processing is 80% faster than Intel Core i9

m2 pro photoshop

M2 Pro in the MacBook Pro 16-inch when it comes to code compiling in Xcode:

  • 25% faster than M1 Pro
  • 2.5x faster than the Intel Core i9

m2 pro xcode

Here, we can see how the M2 Max compares in size to the M2 and M1 Max:

m2 vs m1 Max vs M2 max

M2 Max has the following highlights according to Apple:

  • Thunderbolt 4
  • Up to 20% faster CPU
  • Up to 30% faster GPU
  • Industry-leading performance per watt
  • Up to 96GB LPDDR5
  • Over 67 billion transistors (10 billion more than M1 Max)
  • 12-core CPU
  • Up to 38-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine; 15.8 trillion ops/s
  • 40% faster Neural Engine
  • 400GB/s memory bandwidth
  • High-performance media engine with ProRes
  • Second-generation 5nm technology

m2 max hero

The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro feature the following:

  • HDMI
  • Thunderbolt 4
  • SDXC
  • Up to 22 hours battery life
  • Liquid Retina display XDR
  • Studio-quality mics
  • Up to 6x faster effects rendering than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro
  • M2 Pro or M2 Max options
  • Up to 2x faster code compiling than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro
  • Up to 96GB unified memory
  • Up to 8TB storage
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • Supports up to four external displays
  • Up to 8K display with HDMI
  • ProRes encode and decode

m2 macbook pro hero

For M2 Pro, M2 Max and M2 Mac mini Canadian pricing, check out the links below:

You can click here to order your new M2 MacBook Pro or Mac mini today, with delivery set for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

2023 Mac mini Canadian Pricing with M2/M2 Pro Starts from $799

Apple today announced its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, now available for 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The Mac mini also got updated, now available with M2 and for the first time, M2 Pro. “Mac mini with M2 packs the speed you need to get more done faster. And M2 Pro takes […]
Gary Ng
9 hours ago

2023 MacBook Pro Canadian Pricing with M2 Pro/Max Tops Out at $8,249

Apple on Tuesday announced updated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by its newest M2 Pro and M2 Max, the next-generations of Apple Silicon. You can order these new MacBook Pro models in Canada today on Apple.ca, with pricing starting from $2,599 CAD. Check out the full pricing below for these new M2 Pro […]
Gary Ng
9 hours ago

Apple Unveils New Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro

[caption id="attachment_388756" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple today announced the long-rumoured 2023 Mac mini, powered by the tech giant's M2 and all-new M2 Pro chips. According to the company, the refreshed Mac mini is even more powerful and capable than before, and it comes with a price cut to make it more affordable. The M2...
Nehal Malik
10 hours ago