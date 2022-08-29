Apple Watch ‘Pro’ Won’t Support Older Watch Bands: Rumour

Apple is widely expected to unveil a new, more rugged Apple Watch “Pro” at its September product launch event, but a new rumour suggests the higher-end model won’t be compatible with older Apple Watch bands (via MacRumors).

The information comes from a Weibo post shared by UnclePan, an account with a history of accurate leaks. According to the post, the Apple Watch Pro’s more squared-off design will render it incompatible with older bands. Apple

The Apple Watch Pro has been tipped for a complete redesign and is also expected to be the largest Watch model yet. Recent reports indicate it will come in a new, 47mm case size and feature a larger, 1.99-inch display. What’s more, multiple sources have said the Apple Watch Pro will have a flat display.

Apple has done a pretty good job of maintaining backward compatibility with older Watch bands so far.

However, the Apple Watch Pro represents an entirely new product tier that is geared towards athletes and customers who simply want the best, most durable Apple Watch there is. As such, it wouldn’t be a stretch for Apple to develop an exclusive line of compatible bands (and other accessories to go along with it.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple will unveil three new Apple Watch models at its upcoming iPhone 14 launch event, dubbed “Far Out,” on September 7. These will include the Apple Watch Series 8, a low-end SE refresh, and the much-rumoured Apple Watch Pro.