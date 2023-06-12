Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Father’s Day is less than a week away and if you haven’t settled on a gift for Dad yet, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top picks for tech gifts this Father’s Day:

Apple.ca Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Apple just announced a slew of new products at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this week. While the Vision Pro AR/VR headset doesn’t make much sense as a Father’s Day present (it’s about $4,700 CAD and won’t start shipping until sometime next year), the new 15-inch MacBook Air is a compelling option.

The latest iteration of the MacBook Air takes the concept of a “thin and light” laptop to the next level, while also packing a profound performance punch. If that’s not your jam, though, you can also consider the 10th-generation iPad Apple launched in October — an all-rounder for content consumption, those all-important video calls with Dad, and everyday performance — or an AirTag or two to make sure Dad never loses his keys or wallet again.

Apple even has some exciting sales on audio accessories going on just in time for Father’s Day. Check out some of the best Apple gifts for Father’s Day 2023 below:

If Dad’s into fitness, you can even snag a pair of Apple’s recently-launched Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds on sale for an all-time low of $209 (16% off) on Amazon if you act fast.

Sonos Speakers

If you think Dad would like to host watch parties or simply listen to the TV more clearly, you could surprise him with an amazing audio setup from Sonos this Father’s Day. Sonos has plenty of options to choose from, and they also have an exclusive Father’s Day sale going on right now with up to $220 in savings. Take a look at some of our favourite picks for Father’s Day gifts from Sonos below:

iRobot Roomba Automatic Vacuums

iRobot has a premium lineup of products that make the perfect helping hand around the house. Their robot vacuums and mops can help Dad with house (or workshop) cleaning, or even save you some time that you can spend with him instead. iRobot has a Father’s Day sale going on right now, and here are some of the top deals:

Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon’s Fire TV devices can turn any television into a smart screen that can connect to the internet and access streaming services (and more), making them perfect for anyone holding on to an older, not-so-smart TV. They even let you use Alexa to control your TV with your voice.

Amazon regularly sells its Fire TV sticks at a discount, so if you’re looking to get one as a Father’s Day gift, be on the lookout for potential deals.

Kindle Scribe

Give Dad the gift of unlimited stories and literature this Father’s Day with a Kindle Scribe from Amazon. The Kindle Scribe is an E Ink tablet designed for both reading and note-taking, and it comes with its own Apple Pencil-style pen that magnetically attaches to the side of the device.

Amazon calls the Kindle Scribe the “best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper.” The device has a 10.2-inch, glare-free Paperwhite display with a 300-PPI pixel density and HD resolution.

You can get your hands on a Kindle Scribe to gift someone this Father’s Day for as low as $384, on sale for 10% off right now.

The Gift of Disney+

If you get Dad a new Sonos sound setup, you might also want to get him something to watch with that ballin’ new audio system.

Disney+ offers a fantastic selection of content, from Marvel movies to Pixar titles, Star Wars content, and more. The service is compatible with any mobile device, and can also be accessed on Apple TV or the web. A Disney+ subscription only costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Alternatively, you could also get Dad an Apple TV+ subscription for $8.99 per month if the content on there is more his style.

