Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide
Father’s Day is less than a week away and if you haven’t settled on a gift for Dad yet, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top picks for tech gifts this Father’s Day:
Apple.ca Father’s Day Gift Ideas
Apple just announced a slew of new products at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this week. While the Vision Pro AR/VR headset doesn’t make much sense as a Father’s Day present (it’s about $4,700 CAD and won’t start shipping until sometime next year), the new 15-inch MacBook Air is a compelling option.
The latest iteration of the MacBook Air takes the concept of a “thin and light” laptop to the next level, while also packing a profound performance punch. If that’s not your jam, though, you can also consider the 10th-generation iPad Apple launched in October — an all-rounder for content consumption, those all-important video calls with Dad, and everyday performance — or an AirTag or two to make sure Dad never loses his keys or wallet again.
Apple even has some exciting sales on audio accessories going on just in time for Father’s Day. Check out some of the best Apple gifts for Father’s Day 2023 below:
- 15-inch MacBook Air — starting from $1,749
- iPad (10th generation) — starting from $599
- AirPods Pro 2 – $279 on Amazon (save $50)
- AirPods 3 (with MagSafe case) – $197 on Amazon (save $41)
- AirTags — $39 for one, $129 for a pack of four
- HomePod 2 — starting from $399
If Dad’s into fitness, you can even snag a pair of Apple’s recently-launched Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds on sale for an all-time low of $209 (16% off) on Amazon if you act fast.
Sonos Speakers
If you think Dad would like to host watch parties or simply listen to the TV more clearly, you could surprise him with an amazing audio setup from Sonos this Father’s Day. Sonos has plenty of options to choose from, and they also have an exclusive Father’s Day sale going on right now with up to $220 in savings. Take a look at some of our favourite picks for Father’s Day gifts from Sonos below:
- Sonos Roam SL – $159 (
$199) (Save $40)
- Sonos Roam – $183 (
$229) (Save $46)
- Sonos Move – $399 (
$499) (Save $100)
- Sonos Ray – $279 (
$349) (Save $70)
- Sonos Beam – $519 (
$649) (Save $130)
- Sonos Sub – $799 (
$999) (Save $200)
- Sonos Arc – $879 (
$1099) (Save $220)
- Sonos One SL – $199.20 (
$249) (Save $49.80)
iRobot Roomba Automatic Vacuums
iRobot has a premium lineup of products that make the perfect helping hand around the house. Their robot vacuums and mops can help Dad with house (or workshop) cleaning, or even save you some time that you can spend with him instead. iRobot has a Father’s Day sale going on right now, and here are some of the top deals:
- Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop – $1199.99 (save $200)
- Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – $999.99 (save $300)
- Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – $799 (save $200)
- Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum – $549.99 (save $200)
- Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – $499.99 (save $200)
- Braava jet m6 Robot Mop – $499.99 (save $100)
- Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum – $379.99 (save $180)
Amazon Fire TV Devices
Amazon’s Fire TV devices can turn any television into a smart screen that can connect to the internet and access streaming services (and more), making them perfect for anyone holding on to an older, not-so-smart TV. They even let you use Alexa to control your TV with your voice.
Amazon regularly sells its Fire TV sticks at a discount, so if you’re looking to get one as a Father’s Day gift, be on the lookout for potential deals.
Kindle Scribe