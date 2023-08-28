Last Minute Back to School Gift Guide 2023

The back-to-school season is fast approaching and there are plenty of deals to be had as students gear up to return to classrooms. If you’re in need of a tech upgrade before schools starts back up or want to get something for someone who is, here are our top picks for this back-to-school season:

Apple.ca Back-to-School Gift Ideas

Apple’s next iPhone is still a few weeks away, but the tech giant announced a slew of new products at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) back in June, just in time for the back-to-school period.

One of the most compelling options from Apple right now is the new 15-inch MacBook Air — it’s the MacBook that students everywhere know and love, but with a bigger, better screen and additional upgrades. The latest iteration of the MacBook Air takes the concept of a “thin and light” laptop to the next level, while also packing a profound performance punch.

If that’s not your jam, though, you can also consider the 10th-generation iPad Apple launched back in October — an all-rounder for note-taking in class, content consumption, those all-important FaceTime calls, and more. If you’re okay with spending some more money, you could also spring for the iPad Air (5th Generation) — currently on sale for $80 off ($719.98) on Amazon.ca.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best Apple products this back-to-school season:

Apple even has its own Back to School sale running right now. Until October 2, 2023, customers can get an education discount on Apple’s Mac and iPad lineups, along with the following bonuses:

Sonos Speakers

If you want to go back to your dorm with an audio upgrade, Sonos has plenty of options to choose from. Take a look at some of our favourite picks below:

Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon’s Fire TV devices can turn any television into a smart screen capable of connecting to the internet, accessing streaming services, and more, making them perfect for a dorm room. They even let you use Alexa to control your TV with your voice.

Amazon regularly sells its Fire TV sticks at a discount, so if you’re looking to get one this back-to-school season, be on the lookout for potential deals.

Kindle Scribe