Last Minute Back to School Gift Guide 2023

Nehal Malik
11 seconds ago

The back-to-school season is fast approaching and there are plenty of deals to be had as students gear up to return to classrooms. If you’re in need of a tech upgrade before schools starts back up or want to get something for someone who is, here are our top picks for this back-to-school season:

Apple.ca Back-to-School Gift Ideas

Apple’s next iPhone is still a few weeks away, but the tech giant announced a slew of new products at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) back in June, just in time for the back-to-school period.

One of the most compelling options from Apple right now is the new 15-inch MacBook Air — it’s the MacBook that students everywhere know and love, but with a bigger, better screen and additional upgrades. The latest iteration of the MacBook Air takes the concept of a “thin and light” laptop to the next level, while also packing a profound performance punch.

If that’s not your jam, though, you can also consider the 10th-generation iPad Apple launched back in October — an all-rounder for note-taking in class, content consumption, those all-important FaceTime calls, and more. If you’re okay with spending some more money, you could also spring for the iPad Air (5th Generation) — currently on sale for $80 off ($719.98) on Amazon.ca.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best Apple products this back-to-school season:

Apple even has its own Back to School sale running right now. Until October 2, 2023, customers can get an education discount on Apple’s Mac and iPad lineups, along with the following bonuses:

Sonos Speakers

If you want to go back to your dorm with an audio upgrade, Sonos has plenty of options to choose from. Take a look at some of our favourite picks below:

Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon’s Fire TV devices can turn any television into a smart screen capable of connecting to the internet, accessing streaming services, and more, making them perfect for a dorm room. They even let you use Alexa to control your TV with your voice.

Amazon regularly sells its Fire TV sticks at a discount, so if you’re looking to get one this back-to-school season, be on the lookout for potential deals.

Kindle Scribe

Students can get a lot of use out of a Kindle, and Amazon’s latest and greatest offering is the Kindle Scribe. The Kindle Scribe is an E Ink tablet designed for both reading and note-taking — it even comes with its own Apple Pencil-style pen that magnetically attaches to the side of the device.

Amazon calls the Kindle Scribe the “best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper.” The device has a 10.2-inch, glare-free Paperwhite display with a 300-PPI pixel density and HD resolution.

You can get your hands on a Kindle Scribe for as low as $354.99, on sale for 17% off right now. Amazon is currently offering up to 18% off its Kindle E-Readers as part of its Back to School sale.

The Gift of Disney+

If you’re looking for movies and TV shows to binge-watch to get through the next semester, Disney+ has you covered. Disney+ offers a vast selection of content, from Marvel movies to Pixar titles, Star Wars content, and more. The service is compatible with any mobile device, and can also be accessed on Apple TV or the web. A Disney+ subscription only costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Alternatively, you could also get an Apple TV+ subscription for $8.99 per month if the content on there is more your style.

AirTags to Track All your Stuff and AirPods for Listening to Stuff

Do you have butterfingers? Toss an Apple AirTag into your backpack, laptop case, gym bag, keys and more and never worry about losing them ever again. A 4-pack of AirTags are on sale right now at $119 on Amazon.ca.

Also on sale are Apple’s AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon.ca.

Keeps Your iPhone Juiced Up While on the Go

Also worth checking out is Anker’s 662 Magnetic Battery foldable wireless portable charger. This attaches to your iPhone that supports Magsafe and it also has a built in stand so you can dock your iPhone or watch videos on the go, while charging. A must-have when you’re eating lunch on campus. Available for $69.99 on Amazon.ca.

