Costco Cuts Prices on iPhone 12, AirPods 3 to Record Lows

Costco has kicked off a significant price reduction on Apple’s iPhone 12 and AirPods 3. The discounts are applicable for orders placed from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 17, 2023, offering some of the lowest prices ever recorded for these Apple products.

The iPhone 12 has received a notable price cut. Originally priced at $918.99, the phone is now available for $698.99, reflecting a $220 discount. AppleCare+ for the iPhone 12 is also available.

The phone is 5G compatible and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. It boasts a dual-camera system and a Super Retina XDR display. As of writing, all colours and storage are out of stock, but Costco may restock at some point this weekend.

Similarly, AirPods 3 are on sale for $169.99, down from the original price of $224.99. This represents a $55 reduction. Apple sells these for $239, so at $169.99, you’re saving 29% off, or $70.

AirPods 3 offer up to 30 hours of total listening time when used with the included Lightning Charging Case. They feature Adaptive EQ for customized audio experience and touch controls for easy navigation. Additionally, the AirPods are sweat and water-resistant with its IPX4 rating.

It’s unclear if Costco is going to restock the iPhone 12 and AirPods 3 this weekend. The sale sold out quickly on Saturday after hitting deals sites like RedFlagDeals.

Apple recently launched refurbished iPhone 12 sales online, ahead of this week’s iPhone 15 series launch.

