Apple yesterday held a rare Monday evening special event, streamed online.

The company unveiled its new M3 Apple Silicon family, debuting the M3 for the 24-inch iMac and M3 Pro and M3 Max for the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The event saw Apple CEO Tim Cook say “good evening,” (instead of “good morning” like he usually does at 10am PT) at Apple Park at night.

Check out the 30-minute-ish event replay below. At the end, Apple says “this event was shot on iPhone and edited on Mac.” The fine print says, “all presenters locations and drone footage shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max.” Just. So. Much. Wow.