Virgin Plus Black Friday Deals 2023: $40/40GB and More

Bell-owned Virgin Plus has its own ‘brilliant’ Black Friday event offers on its website, just like how rivals Fido and Koodo did yesterday.

The main highlight is a $40/40GB 4G plan for bring-your-own-phone customers. Check out the other Virgin Plus Black Friday deals below:

Black Friday Deal : Google Pixel 7 for $1/month with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

: Google Pixel 7 for $1/month with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Black Friday Deal : Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $5/month with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $5/month with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. iPhone 14 Offer : $0 down with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

: $0 down with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Trade-In Offer : Up to $700 off a new device when trading in an old one.

: Up to $700 off a new device when trading in an old one. Internet Plan Offer : 50 Mbps internet for $50/month after a $15 credit for 12 months.

: 50 Mbps internet for $50/month after a $15 credit for 12 months. Pre-Loved Phones : Save up to 75% on pre-loved phones.

: Save up to 75% on pre-loved phones. Bundle Offer : Mobile plan and home internet plan for $75/month after a $25/month credit for 12 months.

: Mobile plan and home internet plan for $75/month after a $25/month credit for 12 months. Online Shopping Discount: Save $60 on the connection service fee when shopping online.

The $40/40GB plan is available from Virgin Plus, Fido, Koodo and Public Mobile, while the latter is also offering a $34/20GB 5G plan with Freedom Mobile.