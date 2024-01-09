Google at CES 2024: Android Quick Share and More Updates

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, Google unveiled a series of Android updates aimed at enhancing user experience across various devices, including phones, laptops, Bluetooth accessories, TVs, smart homes, and cars, as explained by Sameer Samat, GM and VP of Android Ecosystem on Tuesday.

New File Sharing Solution with Quick Share

Android has collaborated with Samsung to integrate their file-sharing solutions into a unified cross-Android solution named Quick Share. This feature, which will be the default option for peer-to-peer content sharing in the Android and Chromebook ecosystems, is set to roll out to current Nearby Share enabled devices next month. Quick Share will also be expanded to Windows PCs as a pre-installed app in partnership with leading PC manufacturers like LG.

Quick Share is compatible with Android GMS devices using Android 6.0 or higher, Chromebooks with Chrome OS version 91 or newer, and computers with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or above. However, it does not support ARM devices.

Expanded Fast Pair Support

Fast Pair support is expanding to Chromecast with Google TV and more Google TV devices later this year. This feature allows users to quickly find and connect nearby Bluetooth accessories to their devices. With over 660 million Fast Pair pairings to date, this update will enable users to easily connect compatible headphones or speakers to enjoy their favourite content.

This Fast Pair feature is compatible on devices with Bluetooth Low Energy and requires Android location services and a Chromecast with Google TV to operate.

Casting Capabilities Extended

Android is extending its casting capabilities to more apps and devices. Starting today, users can cast TikTok content from their phones to Chromecast built-in devices, with plans to soon enable casting of LIVE TikTok videos to the big screen.

Additionally, more devices, including the 2024 LG TV series, will launch with Chromecast built-in. Chromecast will also be extended to LG Hospitality and Healthcare, allowing users to enjoy streaming content on LG TVs in hotels and healthcare facilities.

Interoperability with Matter

To enhance smart home connectivity, Android is investing in industry standards like Matter. Future LG TVs and select Google TV and other Android TV OS devices will act as hubs for Google Home, simplifying the addition and local control of Matter devices in the home network.

Google Apps and Services in Cars

Android Auto is receiving upgrades to improve the driving experience in electric vehicles. Compatible cars, starting with the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, will integrate real-time battery information with Google Maps.

This feature will provide estimated battery levels upon arrival, suggest charging stops, and estimate charging durations. Additionally, many top car brands will soon include Google built-in, integrating apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant directly into the car’s display.