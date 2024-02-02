Fizz Lowers Pricing: $33/20GB Canada-US and More

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Videotron’s digital-only subsidiary, Fizz, has lowered its pricing to levels that incumbents have yet to match.

Earlier this week, Fizz expanded its beta to Manitoba, launching in Winnipeg. Beta pricing is extremely discounted but it is only available for six months.

Below is updated beta prizing for Fizz in Winnipeg, for example. Note the regular prices in brackets are now lower than before.

  • $5.50/month for unlimited calls/texts ($22 regular price)
  • $6.00/4GB (regular $24)
  • $7.25/20GB (regular $29)
  • $9.00/30GB (regular $36)
  • $11.25/50GB (regular $45)
  • $12.50/60GB (regular $50)

The 30GB, 35GB and 45GB options were eliminated. The U.S. roaming add-on is $4 extra per month under regular pricing.

You can get a $33/month plan with 20GB of data for use in Canada and the US. That’s unmatched from any ‘Big 3’ brand. Only Freedom Mobile (owned by Videotron) comes close with its $34/50GB Canada-US plan with 5G data, and its $29/20GB 4G Canada-US plan.

Fizz supports rollover data but the services does not have eSIM support, Wi-Fi Calling or voicemail with name display.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Fizz Launches Beta in Manitoba, Prices See Increase

Videotron’s digital wireless brand Fizz has expanded into Manitoba, launching its beta in Winnipeg today. This is part of Fizz’s expansion across Canada, with the wireless service already seeing success of the service in Quebec for five years. "We are happy to allow more people to experience Fizz, an entirely different breed of wireless carrier,"...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Staples Offers Virgin Promo Plans for Freedom Mobile Switchers

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has some aggressive pricing right now on its wireless plans and it looks like Staples Wireless if offering some promos for switchers over to Virgin Plus. Below are details of Virgin Plus promo plans according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada, for customers switching from Freedom Mobile to the Bell flanker...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago

Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US Plans from $29 are Here to Stay

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile had extended its Boxing Week offers well into January, and now it looks like the company’s competitive wireless promo plans are here to stay. The $34/50GB Canada-US plan, which is priced significantly lower than U.S. roaming plans from Rogers, Telus and Bell, has become a permanent plan according to an update to...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago