Fizz Lowers Pricing: $33/20GB Canada-US and More

Videotron’s digital-only subsidiary, Fizz, has lowered its pricing to levels that incumbents have yet to match.

Earlier this week, Fizz expanded its beta to Manitoba, launching in Winnipeg. Beta pricing is extremely discounted but it is only available for six months.

Below is updated beta prizing for Fizz in Winnipeg, for example. Note the regular prices in brackets are now lower than before.

$5.50/month for unlimited calls/texts ($22 regular price)

$6.00/4GB (regular $24)

$7.25/20GB (regular $29)

$9.00/30GB (regular $36)

$11.25/50GB (regular $45)

$12.50/60GB (regular $50)

The 30GB, 35GB and 45GB options were eliminated. The U.S. roaming add-on is $4 extra per month under regular pricing.

You can get a $33/month plan with 20GB of data for use in Canada and the US. That’s unmatched from any ‘Big 3’ brand. Only Freedom Mobile (owned by Videotron) comes close with its $34/50GB Canada-US plan with 5G data, and its $29/20GB 4G Canada-US plan.

Fizz supports rollover data but the services does not have eSIM support, Wi-Fi Calling or voicemail with name display.