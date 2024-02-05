YouTube Vision Pro App on Roadmap, Confirms Google

Last month YouTube said a native Apple Vision Pro app would not be available at launch, but instead, users could just use a browser to watch videos.

But now it appears that stance has changed, according to a YouTube spokesperson speaking with The Verge.

“We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari. We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap,” said the YouTube spokesperson. No timeline was provided as to when this would become a reality.

While Netflix and Spotify have confirmed native Vision Pro apps will not be coming, having Google and YouTube turn the tide to support the new Apple headset might set off some dominos.

YouTube has 360 and 3D videos available for viewing, but Apple told The Verge this content was made for devices that did not bring a high-quality spatial experience. They’re just not good enough for Vision Pro it seems.

What’s the YouTube alternative app in the meantime for Vision Pro? Juno is available and it’s made by the Canadian founder of the former Reddit app, Apollo.