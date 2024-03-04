Google Pixel Update March 2024 Download Rolling Out

Google’s Pixel Support Team has released its monthly software update for March 2024, targeting all supported Pixel devices running Android 14.

The rollout of these updates started today and will continue over the next week, with availability depending on your carrier and device.

Pixel users in the U.S. can expect the software for their carriers starting next week. Notifications will be sent to users once the Over-The-Air (OTA) update is available for their device. Google says users should check their Android version and then update to get the latest features and more.

The global software versions released include updates for a range of Pixel devices, including: Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, all receiving version AP1A.240305.019.A1.

This update includes a variety of bug fixes and improvements. Key areas addressed include general stability and performance enhancements in system apps, a fix for the Assistant’s response to verbal commands under certain conditions, and improvements in fingerprint recognition.

Also, the March 2024 Pixel update fixes bugs related to Bluetooth audio quality and functionality, camera performance, display and graphics stability, Google Play store app launching, multi-finger gestures, video playback on Google TV, and system stability.

Calling features also are updated, including call routing to Bluetooth devices, call making and receiving, mobile data switching, and voice distortion during calls.

Android 14’s user interface also gets fixes and enhancements related to face unlock stability, game dashboard functionality, home screen icons visibility, wallpaper issues, animation transitions, and taskbar icon functionality.

Wi-Fi issues? Well now your connection stability and performance is now improved under certain conditions. Stay tuned as this March 2024 Pixel update starts rolling out…let us know when you are seeing it in Canada.