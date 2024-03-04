Google Pixel Update March 2024 Download Rolling Out

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

google pixel march 2024 update

Google’s Pixel Support Team has released its monthly software update for March 2024, targeting all supported Pixel devices running Android 14.

The rollout of these updates started today and will continue over the next week, with availability depending on your carrier and device.

Pixel users in the U.S. can expect the software for their carriers starting next week. Notifications will be sent to users once the Over-The-Air (OTA) update is available for their device. Google says users should check their Android version and then update to get the latest features and more.

The global software versions released include updates for a range of Pixel devices, including: Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, all receiving version AP1A.240305.019.A1.

This update includes a variety of bug fixes and improvements. Key areas addressed include general stability and performance enhancements in system apps, a fix for the Assistant’s response to verbal commands under certain conditions, and improvements in fingerprint recognition.

Also, the March 2024 Pixel update fixes bugs related to Bluetooth audio quality and functionality, camera performance, display and graphics stability, Google Play store app launching, multi-finger gestures, video playback on Google TV, and system stability.

Calling features also are updated, including call routing to Bluetooth devices, call making and receiving, mobile data switching, and voice distortion during calls.

Android 14’s user interface also gets fixes and enhancements related to face unlock stability, game dashboard functionality, home screen icons visibility, wallpaper issues, animation transitions, and taskbar icon functionality.

Wi-Fi issues? Well now your connection stability and performance is now improved under certain conditions. Stay tuned as this March 2024 Pixel update starts rolling out…let us know when you are seeing it in Canada.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Belkin iPhone Mount for Apple TV 4K Now Available in Canada

Belkin has launched a new iPhone mount for the Apple TV 4K, designed to enhance the user's viewing and interaction experience. The mount comes with MagSafe, which allows the iPhone to be securely attached to a TV, allowing the rear camera to be used as a webcam on the Apple TV 4K for FaceTime and...
Gary Ng
5 hours ago

Instagram Launches New Direct Messaging Features

Instagram has announced announce new direct messaging features today, including the ability to edit messages after they are sent. "Whether it’s a typo or something just doesn’t sound right, you can now edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending,” said Instagram on Monday. How to do this? It involves pressing and holding the sent...
John Quintet
5 hours ago