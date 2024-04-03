OnePlus April 2024 Deals Include $150 Off Select Devices

OnePlus is offering discounts across many of its devices throughout the month of April. Starting now, devices such as the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 R, OnePlus Watch 2, and more are available at a discount.

OnePlus is offerings its Enhanced Trade-In bonus, with upwards of $150 in additional savings in many cases. If you’ve been eyeing any of the latest smartphones or wearables from the company, this may be the best time to purchase this spring.

Take a look at OnePlus’ April deals:

OnePlus 12 512G

$1,169.99 – Save $150 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 30)

$1,069.99 – Save $150 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 30)

$799.99 – Save $130 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 14)

$699.99 – Save $130 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 15 – April 30)

$669.99 – Save $130 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 30)

$399.99 – Save $60 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 30)

$1,999.99 – Save $300 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 21)

$2,299.99 – Save $300 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 22 – April 30)

$329.99 – Save $60 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 21)

$379.99 – Save $60 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 22 – April 30)

$649.99 (April 1 – April 21)

$549.99 (April 22 – April 30)

$239.99 (April 1 – April 21)

$269.99 (April 22 – April 30)