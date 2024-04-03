OnePlus April 2024 Deals Include $150 Off Select Devices

Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition Owners Report Random Cracks, Likely Due to Overtightened Screws
Owners of Valve's Steam Deck OLED 'Limited Edition' are reporting random cracks are forming on their handheld.
OnePlus is offering discounts across many of its devices throughout the month of April. Starting now, devices such as the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 R, OnePlus Watch 2, and more are available at a discount.
OnePlus is offerings its Enhanced Trade-In bonus, with upwards of $150 in additional savings in many cases. If you’ve been eyeing any of the latest smartphones or wearables from the company, this may be the best time to purchase this spring.
Take a look at OnePlus’ April deals: