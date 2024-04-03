OnePlus April 2024 Deals Include $150 Off Select Devices

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

OnePlus is offering discounts across many of its devices throughout the month of April. Starting now, devices such as the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 R, OnePlus Watch 2, and more are available at a discount.

OnePlus is offerings its Enhanced Trade-In bonus, with upwards of $150 in additional savings in many cases.  If you’ve been eyeing any of the latest smartphones or wearables from the company, this may be the best time to purchase this spring.

Take a look at OnePlus’ April deals:

OnePlus 12 512G

  • $1,169.99 – Save $150 w/ Enhanced Trade-in  (April 1 – April 30)
  • $1,069.99 – Save $150 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 30)
  • $799.99 – Save $130 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 14)
  • $699.99 – Save $130 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 15 – April 30)
  • $669.99 – Save $130 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 30)
  • $399.99 – Save $60 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 30)
  • $1,999.99 – Save $300 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 21)
  • $2,299.99 – Save $300 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 22 – April 30)
  • $329.99 – Save $60 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 1 – April 21)
  • $379.99 – Save $60 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (April 22 – April 30)
  • $649.99 (April 1 – April 21)
  • $549.99 (April 22 – April 30)
  • $239.99 (April 1 – April 21)
  • $269.99 (April 22 – April 30)
  • $59.99 (April 1 – April 21)
  • $89.99 (April 22 – April 30)
See the official website for more details.
P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Samsung’s Galaxy AI Update Expands to More Devices

Samsung announced today that its latest Galaxy AI update is now available for an expanded lineup of devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 series, Galaxy Buds2 Series, Galaxy Buds FE, and Watch FE. This Galaxy AI update was supposed to roll out for these devices from the...
John Quintet
17 hours ago