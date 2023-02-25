Alleged iPhone 15 Plus Renders Leak: Slimmer Bezels, Dynamic Island, and More [PICS]

Exclusive CAD renders created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) and obtained by 9to5Mac give us a look at what Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Plus could look like. These mockups were created by the same artist who recently brought us alleged renders of the entry-level iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to the renders, the iPhone 15 Plus will sport thinner bezels than its predecessor and also ditch the display notch, instead inheriting the Dynamic Island from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro lineup. This means that the iPhone 15 will finally eliminate the display notch across the entire lineup.

Per 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Plus will be 160.87 mm tall, 77.76 mm wide, and 7.81 mm thick. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Plus was 160.84 mm tall, 78.07 mm wide, and 7.79 mm thick, which makes the upcoming model marginally taller, narrower, and thicker.

On the back, the iPhone 15 Plus features a camera island that’s a bit thicker than its predecessor’s. In addition, the iPhone 15 Plus also adopts a slightly more rounded and comfortable chassis design with rounded edges all around, much like the rest of the iPhone 15 family.

Like the rest of the lineup, this year’s larger non-Pro iPhone will also make the switch from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector to a USB-C port on the bottom. Zelbo’s renders offer no indication that the iPhone 15 Plus will have solid-state buttons, making the rumoured capacitive Power and Volume buttons exclusive to the higher-end Pro lineup.

Even though the iPhone 14 Plus didn’t sell as well as Apple had likely hoped, the company is keeping it in the lineup for this year. It looks like Zelbo is gradually making his way through all of this year’s iPhone models, so we might see what the iPhone 15 Pro Max could look like next.

Let us know what you think about the iPhone 15 Plus’s potential design in the comments below, and stay tuned for more information and leaks as you wait for Apple’s iPhone 15 launch later this year.