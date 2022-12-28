Google Pixel 7 Wins ‘Phone of the Year’; iPhone 14 Wins ‘Best Camera’ [VIDEO]

YouTuber Marques “MKBHD” Brownlee on Tuesday shared his annual “Smartphone Awards” video, which rounds up his subjective picks for the best smartphones of the year across a variety of categories.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro took home the “Best Camera Phone” award and only the “Best Cmaera Phone” award. “It’s great across the board” with “solid” image quality, MKBHD said about the iPhone 14 Pro. “The time to open the camera… is extremely quick, the autofocus is fast… but then in the video department, it’s a whole different dimension, and it’s not really even close.”

Google’s Pixel 7, however, absolutely overshadowed the competition, bagging not only the YouTuber’s coveted “Phone of the Year” award but also winning in two other categories.

Check out the complete list of 2022’s winners below:

Best Big Smartphone: Samsung S22 Ultra

Samsung S22 Ultra Best Compact Smartphone: Asus Zenfone 9

Asus Zenfone 9 Best Camera Phone: iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max Best Battery: Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6 The Design Award: Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) Best Value: Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Bust of the Year: OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T Most Improved Award: Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Phone of the Year: Google Pixel 7

In addition to winning “Best Compact Smartphone,” Asus’s Zenfone 9 notably also received honourable mentions in the “Best Battery,” “Best Value,” and “Phone of the Year” categories.

With this year’s “Best Camera” win, Apple has now become the longest-defending champion of a single category in MKBHD’s annual Smartphone Awards. While Google is nowhere near Apple in terms of sales volume right now, Pixels certainly appear to be carving out a place for themselves within the space.

Watch MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 below:

MKBHD recently also conducted a blind smartphone camera test and a battle of voice assistants, both of which were similarly dominated by Google.