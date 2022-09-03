iPhone 14 Pro: Classic Battery Indicator in Status Bar Coming Back: Report

Apple will bring the classic iOS battery indicator, with the percentage next to the battery icon, back to the status bar on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro lineup — reports MacRumors.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a bit of extra screen real estate at the top of the display thanks to a pill-shaped front camera and Face ID cutout that is heavily rumoured to replace the display notch on this year’s higher-end models.

According to MacRumors, Apple will utilize some of this additional space to bring back the older battery indicator.

Apple previously removed the battery percentage from the status bar because of a lack of space on iPhones with a display notch. The tech giant did bring the battery percentage back in iOS 16, but it is displayed inside the battery icon in the status bar.

Apple will be able to display the battery percentage next to the battery icon, as it used to before, on the iPhone 14 Pro. It’s unclear if the battery percentage will stay there when the device is in use, given that iOS also moves the time to the status bar when you unlock your iPhone.

Alongside the addition of the battery percentage indicator, the report also indicated that Apple will rearrange other elements of the status bar on the Lock Screen and notification center for this year’s iPhone models. For example, it looks like the cellular signal indicator will be moved to the left side.

The rumour mill claims Apple has several plans for the iPhone’s new pill-and-hole front cutout. One tipster claimed earlier this week that the two separate display cutouts will appear as one “longer pill shape” for uniformity when the screen is on, while another report indicated that the space between them will be used to display camera and microphone usage indicators.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the rest of this year’s iPhone lineup at its upcoming launch event, dubbed “Far Out,” on September 7.