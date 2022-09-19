Check Out This Custom Water Cooled Mac Studio [VIDEO]

While Apple has done a reasonable job with the cooling on the Mac Studio, it definitely isn’t as good as this custom water cooling solution shared by the YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips.
Apple unveiled the Mac Studio with its highest-end Apple Silicon chip yet, the M1 Ultra, at its ‘Peak Performance’ event back in March. Apple’s Mac Studio can also be outfitted with the M1 Max, which is essentially half of an M1 Ultra chip.
Beyond the CPU cores, GPU cores, Neural Engine cores, and base memory and storage being halved, the only major difference between a Mac Studio with an M1 Max SoC and one with an M1 Ultra chip is that the two front USB-C ports on the latter also double as Thunderbolt 4 ports.
Apple Canada has already launched refurbished units of its latest Mac Studio, with several Mac Studio configurations being added to the Certified Refurbished section from time to time.
While you contemplate shelling out some serious money on an M1 Ultra Mac, watch the following video to check out the first-ever water-cooled Mac Studio setup and let us know what you think.
