Apple Highlights the Best New Features Coming to its Services

Apple today highlighted some of the best features coming to its services later this fall, when its new software updates arrive for all customers. The imminent upgrades are scheduled for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, later this year.

“The new features slated for release this fall are designed to provide more power, flexibility, and fun for users,” says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “Our team has done an incredible job, introducing an array of features from Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music, to offline maps in Apple Maps, and new experiences in Apple Podcasts.”

The most anticipated features include:

Collaborative Playlists : Apple Music subscribers can co-create playlists with family and friends, fostering an interactive music experience.

: Apple Music subscribers can co-create playlists with family and friends, fostering an interactive music experience. Continuity Camera in Apple Music Sing : Users can view themselves onscreen, applying camera filters while singing along to their favourite songs.

: Users can view themselves onscreen, applying camera filters while singing along to their favourite songs. Song Credits in Apple Music : Allows users to explore comprehensive details about their favourite tracks, including the contributing artists, their roles, and the instruments they played.

: Allows users to explore comprehensive details about their favourite tracks, including the contributing artists, their roles, and the instruments they played. SharePlay in Apple Music : Facilitates a shared music experience in cars, empowering everyone to contribute to the music selection, even without an Apple Music subscription.

: Facilitates a shared music experience in cars, empowering everyone to contribute to the music selection, even without an Apple Music subscription. Apple Music Radio Shows on Apple Podcasts : Subscribers can access the complete collection of Apple Music radio shows in Apple Podcasts.

: Subscribers can access the complete collection of Apple Music radio shows in Apple Podcasts. Offline Maps in Apple Maps : Users can download a selected area for offline navigation, complete with turn-by-turn directions.

: Users can download a selected area for offline navigation, complete with turn-by-turn directions. Real-Time Electric Vehicle Charging Availability in Apple Maps : Helps electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations based on charging network, plug type, and more.

: Helps electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations based on charging network, plug type, and more. Exploration of Park Trails in Maps : Unveils thousands of trail maps across U.S. parks with detailed information on each trail.

: Unveils thousands of trail maps across U.S. parks with detailed information on each trail. Custom Plans and Stacks in Apple Fitness+ : Custom plans offer personalized workout or meditation schedules while Stacks allows users to sequence multiple activities for uninterrupted sessions.

: Custom plans offer personalized workout or meditation schedules while Stacks allows users to sequence multiple activities for uninterrupted sessions. Audio Focus on Fitness+ : Allows users to control the volume of music or trainers’ voices to customize their workout experience.

: Allows users to control the volume of music or trainers’ voices to customize their workout experience. Puzzles on Apple News : Apple News+ subscribers can enjoy daily crosswords in partnership with The Puzzle Society.

: Apple News+ subscribers can enjoy daily crosswords in partnership with The Puzzle Society. Apple News+ Stories on Apple Podcasts : Apple News+ subscribers can listen to professionally narrated audio stories from leading global magazines and newspapers.

: Apple News+ subscribers can listen to professionally narrated audio stories from leading global magazines and newspapers. New Series Pages on Apple Books : Users can view all the books available in a series, toggle between ebook and audiobook versions, and get recommendations for related series.

: Users can view all the books available in a series, toggle between ebook and audiobook versions, and get recommendations for related series. Recurring Payments with Apple Cash : Facilitates regular payments, such as allowances or shared expenses, through scheduled transactions.

: Facilitates regular payments, such as allowances or shared expenses, through scheduled transactions. Presenting IDs using iPhone and Apple Wallet: Customers can securely share their IDs with businesses for transactions such as alcohol purchases or car rentals. Too bad we don’t have this for Canada yet.

Customers can securely share their IDs with businesses for transactions such as alcohol purchases or car rentals. Too bad we don’t have this for Canada yet. Location Sharing and Requests in Find My : Users can share and request locations directly in Messages and create routes to someone’s location in Maps.

: Users can share and request locations directly in Messages and create routes to someone’s location in Maps. Item Sharing in AirTag and Find My: Allows device owners to invite others to a sharing group to see the item’s location and get directions.

You can actually install beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 right now for free, without a paid developer account. Click here to follow our tutorial on how to download and install iOS 17 beta for free.