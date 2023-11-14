Holiday Gift Guide Canada 2023: Top Tech Gift Ideas

Christmas is soon approaching, and with Black Friday just around the corner, there’s no better time to get started on your holiday shopping. Here are our top picks for tech gifts this holiday season:

Apple Gifts

What would the holidays be without opening up a shiny (and expensive) gift from Apple? This year didn’t bring any mind-blowing upgrades, but if you have your wallet ready, a new M3 MacBook Pro with M3 Max or M3 Pro is Space Black will be one gift that will impress any recipient. Of course, a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro is always a pleaser, despite this year’s minimal upgrade.

Sonos Speakers

Sonos makes great speakers which can make for excellent holiday gifts. Take a look at some of our favourite gift ideas from Sonos below:

The Sonos Move 2 just came out in September of this year. It is the company’s latest portable smart speaker, improving upon the original Move with a focus on portability and long-lasting battery life. The Move 2 seamlessly melds into smart home and Sonos ecosystems, and you can learn more about it in our full review.

Sonos is also offering a whopping 20% off its home theatre sets as part of an ongoing holiday promotion, with available savings of up to $475.92.

iRobot Roomba Automatic Vacuums

iRobot has a premium lineup of cleaning products that make for a fantastic helping hand around the house. If you know someone who could use a robot vacuum or mop (or both), iRobot has you covered.

For this holiday season, we’d recommend looking at the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. It’s a 2-in-1 robot that can handle both mopping and vacuum duties, and it even includes a self-emptying base. While the Roomba Combo j7+ usually costs $1,299, it’s currently on sale for the holidays for $999 (with free shipping). Check out our full review of the Roomba Combo j7+ to learn more about it.

iRobot is also offering major discounts and free shipping on other products for the holidays, so be sure to check those out as well.

Dyson Gift Ideas

Dyson just launched the Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, a premium air treatment product that boasts the ability to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde costs $1,299.99 for the base BP-03 model and $1,399.99 for the Dyson-exclusive BP-04 model, which comes with real-time CO₂ monitoring and K-Carbon filter technology to capture 3x more NO₂. To learn more about the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, check out our full review.

Another holiday gift idea from Dyson, especially for women (including mom), is the Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Curling Iron. The Airwrap curling iron makes it easy to curl, shape, and hide flyaways using Coanda airflow, self-wrapping hair in both directions and without the need for any extreme heat. Dyson is currently selling a special holiday edition of the Airwrap for $799.99.

Shark Cordless Detect Pro Auto-Empty System

The Detect Pro from Shark is a cordless vacuum featuring four deep-cleaning technologies that detect and react to dirt. It also empties itself, sealing in dust and debris, while also guarding against bad odours with its Odor Neutralizer Technology. One of the worst parts of some other portable vacuums is emptying canisters into the garbage bin. This one does it for you automatically and it’s actually a great idea that actually works. The Shark Cordless Detect Pro Auto-Empty System is currently on sale for $499.99 ($100 off).

LEGO Sets

LEGO building sets can be pretty fun for everyone, and you end up with something you can use as home decor. The company even has sets that are perfect for experienced LEGO builders or ones that can be tag-teamed with kids for a fulfilling bonding experience. Here are some of our top picks for LEGO sets that could make awesome gifts this holiday season, catering to both adults (NES set!) and children:

Garmin Bounce Smartwatch for Kids

If you’re looking for a Christmas present for your young one, take a look at the Garmin Bounce smartwatch. The Garmin Bounce offers LTE connectivity for phone-free texts, voice messages, and safety and tracking features. It is a complete, connected smartwatch solution for parents to communicate with their kids, available exclusively through Garmin’s website for $199.99. To learn more about the Garmin Bounce, check out our full review.

Google Pixel 8/Pixel 8 Pro

Anyone considering an Android phone for a tech gift this year should look no further than the latest and greatest from Google. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which came out last month, are the epitome of what the Android ecosystem has to offer right now. We were pretty impressed with this year’s lineup of Pixel phones in our review of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Equipped with Google’s new Tensor G3 in-house chip, improved cameras, and brighter, better displays, the Pixel 8 series is both premium and performant. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also boast next-generation AI capabilities. What’s more, Google is promising an industry-leading seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8 lineup.

If you’re set on getting a Pixel, be on the lookout for potential holiday deals from Google. Last year, the company knocked a whopping $300 off its at-the-time flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro, for Black Friday.

Disclosure: iPhone in Canada uses affiliate links allowing readers to help support our site, and to allow us to offer you independent media coverage and deal news.