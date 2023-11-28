Wireless Carriers Extend Black Friday Cellphone Promos

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

freedom mobile black friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday has come and gone, but some wireless carriers have extended their promo plans for another day or two.

The popular plan this year was a $34/50GB offering available from all flanker brands such as Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus, Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile. Most carriers have extended their sales for these promo plans. Check out a summary below…

Fido

  • No extension of sales

Virgin Plus – Until Nov. 28

  • $34/40GB

Koodo – Until Nov. 28 (also check your existing offers online)

  • $34/50GB
  • $55/70GB
  • $60/80GB

Freedom Mobile – Until Nov. 29

  • $34/50GB 5G

Public Mobile – Until Nov. 28

  • $34/40GB 5G
  • $40/50GB 5G
  • $50/60GB 5G
  • $65/60GB 5G Canada-US ($60 on 90 day)
  • $34/30GB 4G

We told you Public Mobile’s website yesterday briefly showed a $34/50GB plan, but was quickly removed. The company did not respond to requests for clarification.

What plan did you jump on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday? How easy or painful was the process this year?

