Wireless Carriers Extend Black Friday Cellphone Promos
Black Friday and Cyber Monday has come and gone, but some wireless carriers have extended their promo plans for another day or two.
The popular plan this year was a $34/50GB offering available from all flanker brands such as Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus, Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile. Most carriers have extended their sales for these promo plans. Check out a summary below…
Fido
- No extension of sales
Virgin Plus – Until Nov. 28
- $34/40GB
Koodo – Until Nov. 28 (also check your existing offers online)
- $34/50GB
- $55/70GB
- $60/80GB
Freedom Mobile – Until Nov. 29
- $34/50GB 5G
Public Mobile – Until Nov. 28
- $34/40GB 5G
- $40/50GB 5G
- $50/60GB 5G
- $65/60GB 5G Canada-US ($60 on 90 day)
- $34/30GB 4G
We told you Public Mobile’s website yesterday briefly showed a $34/50GB plan, but was quickly removed. The company did not respond to requests for clarification.
What plan did you jump on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday? How easy or painful was the process this year?