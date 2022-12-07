Apple Developing 20-Inch Foldable MacBook Pro Display: Report

Apple has started working on a 20-inch foldable OLED display, supposedly for a future MacBook Pro model, according to a report from The Elec (via MacRumors).

This corroborates previous information from display analyst Ross Young, who said back in February that Apple wants to make a 20-inch foldable MacBook.

The display is going to be 20.25 inches when unfolded, and 15.3 inches when folded, according to The Elec. It will be supplied by a South Korean vendor that the publication didn’t name.

The two top companies in the OLED business right now, LG and Samsung, both operate out of the country. In a report from earlier this year, The Elec claimed that Apple was partnering with LG Display to develop foldable OLED displays.

Apple is targeting a 2026 or 2027 launch for this mysterious, foldable MacBook Pro, The Elec said. However, it noted that the tech giant is unlikely to release it before transitioning the iPad and Mac lineups to OLED screens.

Right now, the only Apple products with OLED screens are some iPhones and all Apple Watch models. The rest of Apple’s product range is limited to LCD and mini-LED panels, although the much-rumoured AR/VR headset the company is expected to unveil next year will reportedly feature multiple OLED displays.

Per today’s report, Apple plans to launch 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad models (so iPad Pros, most likely) with OLED displays in 2024. This lines up with what the rumour mill has previously churned out on the subject. As for the MacBook Pro, The Elec speculated that the first one will come a year later in 2025.

The publication also threw a bit of a curveball, claiming that a foldable iPhone is “unlikely,” despite frequent reports of Apple testing prototypes internally. In addition, The Elec said that Apple may replace the iPad mini with a 10-inch foldable tablet.