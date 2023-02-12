Twitter Rolls Out Community Notes for Quote Tweets on iOS

Twitter on Friday announced that Community Notes, the platform’s crowdsourced fact-checking system, will now also show up on quoted tweets in the latest version of its iOS app.

“This change boosts the impact of contributors’ efforts, and helps ensure context is shown everywhere it can be helpful,” the company previously said about bringing Community Notes to quote tweets.

Now on iOS in the latest app update. Coming soon to Android. https://t.co/3nrAMb4edi — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) February 10, 2023

The Community Notes feature originally launched as “Birdwatch” in 2021, but it was rebranded following celebrity billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter. It was expanded globally in December of last year.

“Community Notes aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets,” Twitter explains on a Help Center page for the feature.

Twitter debuted Community Notes for quote tweets on the web app last month, alongside a slew of other changes. Until then, community-driven contextual notes would only show up on the tweet itself and not any tweets that quoted it.

The feature still isn’t available for quote tweets on Twitter’s Android app, but the company said that it is coming soon.

Musk said last month that the social network also plans to start sending users notifications if a tweet they’ve liked, replied to, or retweeted was later corrected by the community.

Earlier this week, Twitter introduced longer tweets of up to 4,000 characters for Twitter Blue subscribers in the U.S.