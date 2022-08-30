iPhone 14 Rumours Again Claim Purple is the New Colour

Known Apple leaker “yeux1122” over on the Korean blog Naver recently shared some last-minute rumours regarding the colours, performance, internals, and more for the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup (via MacRumors).

According to the leaker’s information, which they said came from a “US developer source,” Apple is going to axe the Sierra Blue colour option introduced with last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and replace it with a dark purple colourway. Apple will also ditch pink on this year’s base iPhone 14 models for purple, the rumour claims.

Here’s what the resulting lineup of colour options will look like:

iPhone 14 Pro

Silver

Gold

Graphite

Green

Purple

iPhone 14

Blue

Midnight

Starlight

Red

Purple

Green

These predictions corroborate another report on iPhone 14 colour options from earlier this month.

However, pictures of alleged iPhone 14 dummy units that leaked last week included a blue-coloured one. It was darker than the iPhone 13 Pro’s Sierra Blue colourway and resembled the Pacific Blue option from the iPhone 12 Pro series.

Naver user “yeux1122” also put to bed rumours of a higher-end iPhone 14 with a titanium chassis. While Apple apparently tested such an option, the company ultimately scrapped it because it was too expensive and difficult to mass produce.

The report went on to mention stronger MagSafe magnets, which there has been chatter of before. In addition, “yeux1122” mentioned an “exclusive battery accessory” that could be the previously-rumoured new MagSafe Battery Pack.

Only the ‘Pro’ series iPhones will get a processor upgrade this year. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which reportedly has improved thermal management on top of a slight bump in performance from last year’s A15.

Apple was previously tipped to be experimenting with vapour thermal chambers for heat management, which may have made their way into this year’s premium iPhone models.

Finally, “yeux1122” echoed earlier reports that this year’s ‘Pro’ iPhone lineup would still start at 128GB of internal storage despite an expected price increase. There also won’t be a 2TB option this year — the iPhone 14 Pro will top out at 1TB of storage.

Apple is scheduled to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming launch event, dubbed “Far Out,” on September 7.