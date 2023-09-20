Here are Amazon’s New Products Coming to Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

At Amazon’s Devices & Services Fall Event held today at its HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, the tech giant announced a slew of new products and upgrades.

Among the highlights were Alexa’s real-time call translation feature coming to Canada, new Blink security cameras and accessories, and the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro with advanced 3D motion detection. The event also saw the launch of the Echo Hub smart home control panel, Fire HD 10 tablets with versions for kids, Eero Max 7 Wi-Fi mesh system, next-generation Fire TV devices, a new Fire TV soundbar, and an upgraded Echo Show 8 with advanced conversational capabilities for Alexa.

While other announcements were made, some were U.S.-specific that did not apply to Canada. Below are all the new Amazon products and services coming to Canada, as confirmed by a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada:

As these new products were announced, Amazon.ca has price cut a variety of existing devices—click here to check them out.

